Cobra Resources сообщает о высокоионной минерализации редкоземельных элементов на проекте Вудинна

Cobra Resources PLC has announced significant findings of high ionic rare earth mineralisation at their Wudinna project in South Australia. Test work conducted at the Boland prospect revealed the presence of ionic adsorption rare earth clays.

Shares in Cobra surged 9.5% in London trading, reaching 1.26 pence per share. The company, which primarily focuses on gold, rare earth, and iron oxide copper gold ore deposits, has been actively exploring the Wudinna project. The Australian Nuclear Science & Technology Organisation conducted the test work and reported rapid recoveries of ionic metallurgy through desorption leaching. The maximum extractions achieved were 58% for magnet rare earth oxides and 65% for heavy rare earth oxides.

Cobra Resources has further extended its influence in the area by making two additional tenement applications to expand the size of the Wudinna project. This move aims to solidify its position as the primary landholder on the Narlaby palaeo-channel in the region.

To accelerate the development of the Boland discovery, Cobra intends to conduct drilling sonic core holes, install monitoring wells, and carry out resource expansion aircore drilling. Rupert Verco, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed satisfaction with the metallurgy results, stating that they position Cobra among a select group of projects in possession of highly desirable ionic rare earth mineralisation. He further emphasized that low-cost metallurgy, combined with low-impact in-situ recovery mining methods, are essential for establishing a sustainable and eco-friendly source of rare earth metals.

In conclusion, Cobra Resources’ test work at the Wudinna project has provided promising results, indicating high levels of ionic rare earth mineralisation. The company’s plans to expand its land holdings and intensify drilling activities demonstrate its commitment to advancing the Boland discovery. These developments position Cobra as a key player in the pursuit of sustainable and efficient rare earth metal extraction.

источники:

– Alliance News