California Employers Prohibited from Discriminating Based on Off-Duty Cannabis Use

California employers are facing new laws that will protect employees and applicants from discrimination based on cannabis use outside of the workplace. The state’s Fair Employment and Housing Act will be expanded to include employment protections for individuals who engage in marijuana use. The laws, Assembly Bill 2188 and Senate Bill 700, will take effect on January 1.

Under these new laws, employers with five or more employees will be prohibited from penalizing workers for off-duty cannabis use. The legislation also prevents employers from inquiring about an applicant’s prior cannabis use, unless it pertains to criminal history regarding cannabis-related crimes.

Additionally, employers will not be allowed to reprimand workers who fail a drug screening test due to the presence of “non-psychoactive cannabis metabolites.” These metabolites are inactive remnants of cannabis in the body after the THC has been metabolized. Research suggests that the presence of metabolites does not indicate impairment or an increased risk for workplace accidents.

However, these laws do not prohibit employers from implementing other measures to maintain a drug-free workplace. Active THC can still be tested for, and disciplinary action can be taken against employees who demonstrate impairment while on the job. Some types of employers, such as those in construction trades or industries that receive federal funding, are exempt from the testing protections due to federal testing requirements.

Advocates for these laws argue that workplace discrimination against lawful cannabis users remains a pervasive issue, particularly impacting Black communities. A study from the American Addiction Centers found that Black individuals are more than twice as likely to face reprimand or termination for failing a drug test compared to their white counterparts.

California now joins seven other states with laws aimed at protecting employment rights for recreational and medicinal marijuana users. These states include Washington, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Montana, and Rhode Island. Meanwhile, twenty states only prohibit workplace discrimination against medical marijuana users.