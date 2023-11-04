Baldur’s Gate 3 Receives Massive Update with over 1000 Changes

Baldur’s Gate 3, the highly anticipated RPG from Larian Studios, has just received its fourth patch, and it is nothing short of massive. The studio has stated that there are over 1000 modifications included in this update. While some changes are more significant than others, the overall impact of the update is impressive. Not only does it address technical issues, but it also introduces a range of additions that will delight players.

One notable change is the addition of visual enhancements. Players can now customize the appearance of mercenaries during the recruitment process. Additionally, a Colorblind Mode has been added to the Accessibility menu, catering to a wider audience. And for those tired of seeing their companions covered in dirt or blood outside of combat, Larian has even added the ability to use sponges or soap to clean them. This attention to detail extends to allowing players to send deceased characters to the wardrobe of Withers’ friends.

The patch also includes a multitude of bug fixes that address gameplay, combat, user interface, and animation issues. The sheer size of the patch makes it impossible to describe all the changes here, but it is important to highlight that Baldur’s Gate 3 has been refined and strengthened. Players can expect a more enjoyable experience with fewer frustrations, such as dialogue choices not triggering or characters behaving erratically.

Вопросы и ответы:

Q: What changes does the new patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 bring?

A: The new patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 brings over 1000 modifications including visual enhancements, bug fixes, and improvements to gameplay, combat, user interface, and animations.

Q: Can players customize the appearance of mercenaries in the game?

A: Yes, with the new patch, players can customize the appearance of mercenaries during the recruitment process.

Q: Does the patch address colorblindness concerns?

A: Yes, the patch includes a Colorblind Mode in the Accessibility menu to cater to colorblind players.

Q: Are there any changes to the cleaning mechanics in the game?

A: Yes, players can now use sponges or soap to clean their team members, removing blood, dirt, or unpleasant odors.

Q: Has the patch fixed the issue of dialogue choices not working?

A: Yes, the patch includes bug fixes that address dialogue choice issues and erratic character behavior.