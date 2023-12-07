Netflix Delivers a Stellar Selection of Movies for December 2023

Summary: Netflix has unveiled its lineup of highly acclaimed movies for the holiday season in December 2023. While superheroes dominate the collection, there are also options for those who prefer non-comic book films. All the movies on the list have received a minimum of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, making them worth adding to your watchlist.

The Revamped Suicide Squad Strikes Hard on Netflix

Netflix is serving up an action-packed treat with “The Suicide Squad,” a vastly improved version of the 2016 film. Directed by James Gunn, known for his work on Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” this critically acclaimed flick brings together a diverse group of anti-heroes on a mission to save the world. With its violent yet entertaining storyline, viewers are in for a fun and thrilling experience.

Shazam! Brings a Fresh Take on Superheroes

If you’re looking for a refreshing twist on superhero movies, “Shazam!” is the perfect choice. Released in 2019, this lighthearted film follows the journey of Billy Batson, a foster kid who transforms into an adult superhero by saying the magic word, “Shazam!” With a perfect blend of comedy and high stakes, “Shazam!” offers a fun and entertaining superhero experience that will leave you craving for more.

May December Shines as a Netflix Original

Directed by Todd Haynes, “May December” tells the captivating story of an actress preparing for a controversial role. Set to portray a real-life woman infamous for having an affair with a minor, the actress meets the woman she will be playing, leading to newfound pressures and challenges. Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, this critically acclaimed drama has already generated significant awards buzz, making it a must-watch Netflix Original.

Wonder Woman Soars on the Big Screen

In 2017, Wonder Woman captivated audiences with her first standalone film. Gal Gadot effortlessly embodies this iconic superhero, who embarks on a mission to stop a great war consuming civilization. Directed by Patty Jenkins, “Wonder Woman” is not just a thrilling action-packed adventure, but also a commentary on the nature of humanity. With its inspiring storyline and memorable performances, this film stands as one of DC’s finest cinematic achievements.

Love and Monsters – A Hidden Gem Emerges

Despite being overlooked upon its release in 2020, “Love and Monsters” is a charming and delightful creature feature that deserves recognition. Set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monsters, the film follows Joel Dawson as he embarks on a dangerous journey to reunite with his love. With its endearing story and captivating visuals, “Love and Monsters” is a must-watch film that offers a unique twist on the genre.

In conclusion, Netflix brings an impressive lineup of movies for December 2023, catering to a diverse range of tastes. From superhero blockbusters to thought-provoking dramas, these critically acclaimed films are sure to keep viewers entertained throughout the holiday season.