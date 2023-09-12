CityLife

Раскрытие новых технологий и возможностей искусственного интеллекта

Технологии

Пользователи vivo X90 Pro в Индии теперь могут зарегистрироваться в программе предварительного просмотра Android 14

ByГабриэль Бота

сентябрь 12, 2023
Attention vivo X90 Pro users in India! If you can’t wait to get a taste of Android 14 and vivo’s upcoming Funtouch OS 14, you now have the opportunity to participate in the Android 14 Preview Program.

To enroll in the program, ensure that your vivo X90 Pro is running firmware version 13.1.13.8.W30.V000L1 or above. Then, navigate to the Settings > System Update menu on your device and click on the gear icon in the top-right corner. From there, click on “Trial version” to apply for the program. Acceptance into the program will allow you to install Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 on your device through the Settings > System Upgrade menu. It’s important to note that there are only 500 slots available, so you might want to act quickly.

However, it’s worth mentioning that this is beta software, so there may be bugs and issues that could affect your experience. Therefore, it’s advisable to avoid installing it on your primary device. If you decide to proceed, remember to backup your data before enrolling. If you have any questions about the program, you can find answers in the FAQs section provided here. The registrations are already open, and the update will be released on September 18.

If you’re considering purchasing the vivo X90 Pro, you can check out our review for more information. Additionally, a video review is available for you to watch below.

источники:
– Funtouch OS Twitter (@FuntouchOS_IN)
– FAQ section of the Android 14 Preview Program for X90 Pro

