CityLife

Раскрытие новых технологий и возможностей искусственного интеллекта

Технологии

Генеральный директор Google Сундар Пичаи прогнозирует продолжение сотрудничества с Nvidia в течение следующих 10 лет

ByРоберт Эндрю

сентябрь 11, 2023
Генеральный директор Google Сундар Пичаи прогнозирует продолжение сотрудничества с Nvidia в течение следующих 10 лет

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, has affirmed that Google’s longstanding partnership with chipmaker Nvidia will persist for the foreseeable future. In an interview with Wired, Pichai emphasized the companies’ deep collaboration on various projects, including Android, spanning over a decade. Pichai also commended Nvidia’s exceptional track record in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

Pichai expressed confidence in the continued alliance with Nvidia, explaining that the semiconductor industry necessitates extensive research and investment. He firmly believes that, even a decade from now, Google and Nvidia will work closely together. The two companies recently announced a partnership aimed at providing Google’s cloud customers with enhanced access to Nvidia’s powerful H100 GPUs. Following the announcement, Nvidia’s stock reached a record high.

Nvidia has experienced significant growth due to the high demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) by cloud companies, government agencies, and startups employing generative AI models. These models are instrumental in various applications, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology. As Google seeks to remain at the forefront of AI innovation, it has introduced several AI solutions, such as the chatbot Bard, across its business units.

Nvidia’s stock has seen a remarkable increase of approximately 212% year to date, and the company reported a doubling in quarterly revenue compared to the previous year. Additionally, it anticipates that sales in the current quarter will skyrocket by 170% year-over-year.

The collaboration between Google and Nvidia demonstrates their shared commitment to advancing AI technology. As Pichai stated, AI represents one of the most profound technologies that Google will ever work on.

источники:
- проводной
- CNBC

By Роберт Эндрю

Похожие темы

Технологии

Изучение интересных функций iOS 17 и macOS Sonoma

сентябрь 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Технологии

Коды активации BGMI на 13 сентября: получите захватывающие награды для Battlegrounds Mobile India

сентябрь 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Технологии

Xbox представляет новый беспроводной контроллер Astral Purple

сентябрь 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Вы пропустили

Технологии

Изучение интересных функций iOS 17 и macOS Sonoma

сентябрь 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 комментариев
Технологии

Коды активации BGMI на 13 сентября: получите захватывающие награды для Battlegrounds Mobile India

сентябрь 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 комментариев
Новости

Acer XV242F: на рынке появился новый игровой монитор с частотой 540 Гц

сентябрь 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 комментариев
Новости

iPhone 15 Pro: цена и доступность

сентябрь 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 комментариев