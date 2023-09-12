CityLife

Раскрытие новых технологий и возможностей искусственного интеллекта

Технологии

Акции США падают, поскольку инвесторы ждут событий Apple и данных по инфляции

ByРоберт Эндрю

сентябрь 12, 2023
Акции США падают, поскольку инвесторы ждут событий Apple и данных по инфляции

US stocks dipped ahead of the bell on Tuesday as investors eagerly anticipated Apple’s fall event and awaited key inflation data scheduled for release on Wednesday. S&P 500 futures led the retreat, down around 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped about 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures also fell about 0.2%, impacted by a decline in Oracle shares after the software maker reported slowing cloud sales growth.

Tech stocks, particularly Apple, took center stage on Tuesday as the highly anticipated fall event was set to introduce the iPhone 15. Additionally, investors were excited about the upcoming blockbuster Arm IPO. Reports indicated that the listing was up to 10 times oversubscribed, with the chip designer closing its order book early on Tuesday afternoon.

Investors were also preparing for Wednesday’s critical US consumer inflation data, which would provide insight into spending patterns and potential signs of a slowdown. The August retail sales report, set to be released on Thursday, would further shed light on households’ resilience.

This week’s economic data would be closely watched for its impact on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting in September. Investors were assessing the possibility of further interest-rate hikes and whether they had been priced into the stock market.

источник:
Yahoo Finance

By Роберт Эндрю

Похожие темы

Технологии

Как сделать предзаказ на iPhone 15: полное руководство

сентябрь 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Технологии

Изучение интересных функций iOS 17 и macOS Sonoma

сентябрь 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Технологии

Коды активации BGMI на 13 сентября: получите захватывающие награды для Battlegrounds Mobile India

сентябрь 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Вы пропустили

Технологии

Как сделать предзаказ на iPhone 15: полное руководство

сентябрь 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 комментариев
Новости

Apple выпустила новые iPhone 15 и Apple Watch

сентябрь 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 комментариев
Новости

Работа 5.3 дня: стоимость iPhone 15 Pro в США

сентябрь 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 комментариев
Технологии

Изучение интересных функций iOS 17 и macOS Sonoma

сентябрь 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 комментариев