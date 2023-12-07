New Discovery Sheds Light on Ancient Animals’ Eating Habits

A groundbreaking study published in Nature Communications has unveiled fascinating insights into the eating habits of animals that lived over a billion years ago. By analyzing chemical traces in ancient rocks and conducting genetic analysis of living animals, researchers have been able to piece together the puzzle of early animal diets and how they evolved.

Traditionally, studying ancient animal diets has been challenging due to the scarcity of animal fossils. However, recent advancements in technology have allowed scientists to extract chemical traces of life from ancient rocks that have managed to survive for hundreds of millions of years. Lipids, in particular, have shown great promise in providing clues about ancient animals’ feeding habits.

The research has focused on sterol lipids, which are derived from cell membranes. These lipids can be found in rocks up to 1.6 billion years old. In the present day, most animals use cholesterol, a type of sterol with 27 carbon atoms (C27), in their cell membranes. However, fungi typically use C28 sterols, while plants and green algae produce C29 sterols, also known as phytosterols.

One of the key findings from the study is that C28 and C29 sterols appeared around 200 million years later than C27 sterols, suggesting the increasing diversity of life during that time period and the emergence of fungi and green algae.

To further understand the origins of these sterols and their relevance to ancient animal diets, researchers conducted a genetic analysis. They discovered a gene called smt, which is responsible for producing longer-chain sterols, in annelids (segmented worms). By examining the smt gene across different animal species, the researchers were able to create a family tree and track its evolution.

The study found that the smt gene originated early in the evolution of the first animals and experienced rapid changes around the same time phytosterols appeared in the rock record. Moreover, researchers noted that most lineages of animals eventually lost the smt gene.

The interpretation of these findings suggests that the molecular fossils of phytosterols mark the rise of algae in ancient oceans, leading animals to shift their feeding strategies and rely on this increasingly abundant food source. The study provides valuable insights into the evolutionary history of animal diets and highlights the impact of environmental changes on the development of feeding behaviors.

The research team hopes that this study will pave the way for further discoveries in the field of molecular paleontology, bridging the gap between geology and biology to unlock secrets of ancient life.