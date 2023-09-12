Intel представляет Thunderbolt 5: новое поколение средств подключения к ПК

Intel has announced Thunderbolt 5, the latest iteration of its PC cable technology, and it promises to deliver significant improvements over its predecessor. With up to three times the bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 5 supports multiple 8K displays and gaming monitors running at up to 540Hz. Moreover, it offers 240 watts of charging power.

Compared to Thunderbolt 4, which was released in 2020 and seemed like a refined version of Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 5 represents a major leap forward. Built on the USB4 v2 specification, it boasts a baseline speed of 80 Gbps and supports enhanced speeds of up to 120 Gbps using bandwidth boosting. Thunderbolt 5 also requires support for dual 6K screens, as opposed to Thunderbolt 4’s requirement for dual 4K monitors. In terms of power, Thunderbolt 5 offers a minimum of 140 watts of charging power, with a more powerful 240W mode.

Intel’s goal with Thunderbolt technology has always been to provide a single cable solution for data and power needs. Thunderbolt 5 takes a step closer to that ideal, with its increased charging power of up to 240W. This means that some gaming laptops and workstations can rely solely on Thunderbolt 5 for both data transfer and charging, eliminating the need for a separate power port and reducing cable clutter.

Thunderbolt 5 also brings support for DisplayPort 2.1 and PCI Express Gen 4 standards, which will be particularly advantageous for external GPUs and faster external storage. In addition, the increased bandwidth of Thunderbolt 5 opens doors for new accessories like external AI accelerators.

Intel plans to release Thunderbolt 5 accessories and PCs in 2024, offering users an enhanced connectivity experience. While a more specific timeline would be helpful, it is understandable that Intel may be cautious in order to avoid discouraging customers from purchasing systems in the interim.

In conclusion, Thunderbolt 5 represents a significant advancement in PC connectivity, offering increased bandwidth, support for multiple 8K displays and higher refresh rate gaming monitors, and enhanced charging capabilities. With Thunderbolt 5, Intel is working towards its vision of a single cable solution for all data and power needs.

