CityLife

Раскрытие новых технологий и возможностей искусственного интеллекта

Технологии

IBM и Parle Products сотрудничают для ускорения цифровой трансформации с помощью облака и искусственного интеллекта

ByМамфо Брешиа

сентябрь 12, 2023
IBM и Parle Products сотрудничают для ускорения цифровой трансформации с помощью облака и искусственного интеллекта

IBM and Parle Products have announced an expanded collaboration to drive digital transformation in the food and beverage industry. As part of this collaboration, Parle Products, one of India’s leading biscuit and confectionary manufacturers, will leverage IBM’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance its operations, product development, and customer experience.

With the use of cloud computing, Parle Products aims to streamline its supply chain management, optimize production processes, and improve overall operational efficiency. By leveraging AI technologies, the company can gain valuable insights from data analytics, enabling better decision-making and enhanced product development.

This collaboration will also focus on enhancing Parle Products’ customer experience by leveraging AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants. These technologies will enable Parle Products to provide personalized recommendations, respond to customer queries in real-time, and deliver a seamless and engaging customer experience.

Furthermore, the partnership will drive innovation in the food and beverage industry by exploring advanced technologies such as blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT). These technologies have the potential to improve traceability, ensure product safety, and enable more efficient supply chain management.

Overall, this collaboration between IBM and Parle Products exemplifies the power of digital transformation in revolutionizing the food and beverage industry. By harnessing the capabilities of cloud computing and AI, Parle Products can achieve operational excellence, drive innovation, and deliver superior customer experiences.

источники:
– IBM: https://www.ibm.com/in-en
– Parle Products: http://www.parleproducts.com/

By Мамфо Брешиа

Похожие темы

Технологии

Представляем новый iPhone 15: характеристики, возможности и цены

сентябрь 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Технологии

Apple представила новые линейки iPhone и Apple Watch

сентябрь 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Технологии

Пользователи OnePlus 11 в Индии и Северной Америке теперь могут попробовать OxygenOS 14 Beta 14 на базе Android 1

сентябрь 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Вы пропустили

Новости

Взгляд на изоляцию астронавтов во время гипотетической миссии на Марс

сентябрь 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 комментариев
Наука

Южнокорейский лунный орбитальный аппарат «Данури» сделал снимок индийской лунной миссии «Чандраяан-3»

сентябрь 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 комментариев
Технологии

Представляем новый iPhone 15: характеристики, возможности и цены

сентябрь 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 комментариев
Технологии

Apple представила новые линейки iPhone и Apple Watch

сентябрь 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 комментариев