CityLife

Раскрытие новых технологий и возможностей искусственного интеллекта

Технологии

Коучинг настоящих лидеров: премьера нового сезона 18 сентября

ByМамфо Брешиа

сентябрь 11, 2023
Коучинг настоящих лидеров: премьера нового сезона 18 сентября

Executive coach Muriel Wilkins is back with an all-new season of her podcast, Coaching Real Leaders. This season, Wilkins delves into the challenges faced by first-time managers, mid-level leaders, and executives as they navigate their careers.

Throughout the podcast, Wilkins engages in coaching conversations that address pressing career questions. Some of the topics covered include determining whether a temporary role should become permanent, evaluating one’s career progress, and building effective relationships with colleagues and superiors.

By listening to these candid coaching sessions, listeners can gain unexpected insights about themselves and discover actionable steps to move forward in their own careers. Wilkins provides guidance and support to each leader, helping them overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.

Coaching Real Leaders returns for its sixth season in September. Each episode offers a unique opportunity to learn from real-world coaching scenarios. Whether you’re a first-time manager looking for guidance or an executive seeking new strategies, this podcast is a valuable resource.

Don’t miss an episode of Coaching Real Leaders. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred podcast platform to stay updated on the latest insights from Muriel Wilkins.

источники:
– Coaching Real Leaders podcast by Muriel Wilkins.

By Мамфо Брешиа

Похожие темы

Технологии

Улучшение опыта инвесторов посредством цифровых коммуникаций

сентябрь 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Технологии

Макай продвигает экологически чистую моду вместе с Oxfam

сентябрь 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Технологии

Российский CBDC, цифровой рубль, поможет в усилиях по дедолларизации

сентябрь 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Вы пропустили

Технологии

Улучшение опыта инвесторов посредством цифровых коммуникаций

сентябрь 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 комментариев
Технологии

Макай продвигает экологически чистую моду вместе с Oxfam

сентябрь 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 комментариев
Технологии

Российский CBDC, цифровой рубль, поможет в усилиях по дедолларизации

сентябрь 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 комментариев
Технологии

Новые бактерии производят электричество из сточных вод пивоваренных заводов

сентябрь 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 комментариев