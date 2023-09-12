Tata Play Binge сотрудничает с Apple TV+ в Индии

Indian channels aggregator, Tata Play Binge, has announced a collaboration with Apple TV+ to bring its popular series and original films to the Indian market. This partnership marks the first-of-its-kind for Apple TV+ in India.

Through this collaboration, Indian viewers will have access to a wide range of series such as “Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking,” “Silo,” “Hijack,” “Foundation,” “Tehran,” “Servant,” “Platonic,” “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” “Bad Sisters,” “Slow Horses,” and “Prehistoric Planet.” Additionally, Apple Original Films including “CODA” and “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” “Ghosted,” and the recently premiered “The Beanie Bubble” will also be available on the platform.

To celebrate the launch, an ad campaign featuring Bollywood superstars Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif has been initiated. This collaboration is expected to further expand the reach of Apple TV+ in the Indian market and provide Indian viewers with a diverse range of content.

In addition to series and films already available on Apple TV+, the platform will also release new original films in India. Some of the upcoming releases include Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, spy thriller “Argylle” with Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, and Bryce Dallas Howard, Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” starring Joaquin Phoenix, and Joseph Kosinski’s untitled Formula One racing feature with Brad Pitt.

The collaboration between Tata Play Binge and Apple TV+ is set to redefine the streaming landscape in India, offering a wider range of content choices for viewers in the country.

Nippon TV Unveils New Formats at MIPCOM Rights Market

Nippon TV, the Japanese originator of popular formats like “Shark Tank,” is set to launch four new properties at the upcoming MIPCOM rights market in France. These properties include a scripted format called “The Greatest Teacher,” where a schoolteacher goes back in time to uncover the mystery of who pushed her off a roof.

Two unscripted formats will also be unveiled, including “Suspects on the Set,” a combination of scripted crime drama and unscripted investigation battle, and “5 Friends, 5 Favours!,” a studio-based gameshow where friends compete to win for their celebrity friends.

Additionally, Nippon TV will be introducing an anime title called “The Apothecary Diaries,” which is an adaptation of a popular period mystery series with over 24 million copies sold.

Nishiyama Mikiko, Executive Vice President of Global Business at Nippon TV, expressed the company’s commitment to strengthening its production and distribution capabilities. Nippon TV aims to produce original programs and explore series adaptations in international markets through partnerships and pilot versions produced and broadcasted in Japan.

These new formats from Nippon TV promise to bring unique and engaging content to audiences both in Japan and around the world.

Black Mandala Acquires World Sales Rights to “What Lurks Beneath”

Black Mandala, a genre film specialist based in New Zealand, has secured world sales rights to the action horror thriller “What Lurks Beneath.” Directed by Jamie Bailey, the film centers around the crew of a navy submarine on the brink of nuclear conflict and World War III. When a mysterious naked woman stowaway appears, tensions rise as they suspect she may be a Russian infiltrator. However, they soon discover that she is something far more dangerous.

The cast of “What Lurks Beneath” includes Simon Phillips, Ryan Giesen, Michael Swatton, Nick Biskupek, and newcomer Dela Reilley. The film had its world premiere at the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival in New York state.

Produced by Mem Ferda of FilmCore and executive produced by Ken Bressers of Dystopian Films in association with Bailey’s Into Frame Films, “What Lurks Beneath” offers a thrilling and intense cinematic experience for genre film enthusiasts.

Alan Carr hosts BBC Quiz Show “Picture Slam”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.” judge and “Interior Design Masters Presenter” Alan Carr takes on the role of the host for the BBC quiz show “Picture Slam.” In each round, three teams consisting of two contestants are presented with a board full of pictures from different subjects. The teams must correctly identify the pictures against the clock. Clearing a full board with correct answers results in a cash bonus for the team.

The finalist team will have a chance to win a £10,000 ($12,500) prize if they can correctly name all the pictures. “Picture Slam” offers an exciting and fast-paced quiz show format for viewers to test their knowledge and compete for a substantial cash prize.

источники:

– [Источник 1]

– [Источник 2]

– [Источник 3]

– [Источник 4]