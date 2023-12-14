Обнаружение темной материи распространяется на планеты: выводы миссии Кассини

Scientists have long been captivated by the mystery surrounding dark matter—a substance believed to make up 27% of the mass and energy in the universe. Unlike ordinary matter, dark matter does not emit, absorb, or reflect light, making it invisible and difficult to detect. However, recent research suggests that dark matter may leave some clues in its interactions with planets.

In 2000, the Cassini spacecraft, launched in 1997, provided a unique opportunity to explore the presence of dark matter. Equipped with a range of instruments capable of recording data across various wavelengths, Cassini observed the planets on its way to Saturn. Of particular interest was the measurement of trihydrogen cations, common ions found throughout the universe.

Trihydrogen cations are produced when molecular hydrogen interacts with cosmic rays, extreme ultraviolet radiation, planetary lightning, or electrons accelerated in planetary magnetic fields. The research team behind the Cassini mission hypothesized that dark matter particles captured by planetary atmospheres, particularly in the ionosphere, could lead to the production of detectable ionizing radiation.

To test this hypothesis, the team focused on Jupiter, known for its relatively cool core and efficient dark matter capturing capabilities. Analyzing data from the Cassini Visual and Infrared Mapping Spectrometer (VIMS), the team searched for signs of dark matter ionization in Jupiter’s ionosphere. To minimize interference from other radiation, data was collected from 3 hours before and after Jovian midnight, when solar extreme ultraviolet irradiation was at a minimum. The team also concentrated on lower latitudes, away from the high magnetic fields near the polar regions.

The detection of dark matter ionization in Jupiter’s atmosphere opens up a novel approach to unraveling the mysteries of this enigmatic substance. Furthermore, the research suggests that exoplanets located in dark matter-rich regions of the galaxy could serve as potential sources for further exploration.

While dark matter remains elusive, scientists continue to push the boundaries of our understanding and devise innovative methods for its detection. The Cassini mission offers a unique perspective and reveals the potential for planets to provide valuable insights into the nature of dark matter.