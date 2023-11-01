Влияние движения плит и биологических инноваций на морской кислородный ландшафт

A recent study conducted by researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chengdu University of Technology sheds light on the evolution of marine oxygen levels since the Phanerozoic era, which began approximately 538 million years ago. By utilizing machine learning techniques, the team reconstructed a continuous record of the spatial pattern of marine oxygen levels, revealing the important role played by plate movement and biological innovations.

The study, published in Nature Geoscience, found a negative correlation between oxygen levels in deep continental shelf seawater and the production rate of the oceanic crust, which serves as an indicator of plate movement speed. Over million-year timescales, the evolution of oxygen coincided with major biological developments, such as the colonization of plants on land and the revolution of marine zooplankton. Additionally, supercontinent cycles, including the amalgamation and breakup of Pangaea, influenced the oxygen landscape.

Contrary to popular belief, the research team discovered that atmospheric oxygen levels are not always directly related to marine oxygen levels. Prior to the proliferation of plants, the deep continental shelf lacked oxygen due to reductants like dissolved organic matter and ferrous iron. However, as plants colonized continents, atmospheric oxygen began to reach the deep continental shelf. This resulted in a “sandwich-like” marine oxygen structure, characterized by an oxygen-deficient intermediate layer sandwiched between oxygen-rich surface and deep layers.

The emergence of marine zooplankton around 250 million years ago led to variations in deep continental shelf oxygen levels. Their hard shells and fecal pellets facilitated the sinking of particulate organic matter from the upper ocean to the deep water, depleting oxygen in the process. While marine anoxia has been associated with marine animal die-offs, the study revealed that the extent of anoxia does not always correlate with high extinction rates. Other factors, such as sea-level changes and temperature shifts, may have contributed to elevated extinction rates during certain time intervals.

This research underscores the intricate interplay between plate tectonics, biological innovations, and marine oxygen landscapes throughout Earth’s history. By unraveling these connections, scientists gain valuable insights into the complex dynamics that have shaped our planet over millions of years.

