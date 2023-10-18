CityLife

Раскрытие новых технологий и возможностей искусственного интеллекта

Наука

Космические амбиции Индии: планы посадки на Луну и космической станции

ByМамфо Брешиа

Октябрь 18, 2023
India’s space program is gearing up for ambitious projects in the coming decades, including plans to send an astronaut to the moon by 2040. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued instructions to the Indian space department, emphasizing the goal of establishing a space station by 2035.

Just recently, India achieved a significant milestone when it became the first country to land a spacecraft near the unexplored south pole of the moon. This achievement came shortly after a Russian mission failed, solidifying India’s position as the fourth nation to achieve a successful soft landing on the moon.

The success of these missions has fueled India’s determination to further explore space. With plans to send an astronaut to the moon by 2040, India aims to join the elite group of countries that have successfully sent humans beyond Earth’s orbit. This endeavor would mark a major milestone for India’s space program and contribute to the nation’s growing reputation as a global player in space exploration.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi’s instructions for a space station by 2035 demonstrate India’s commitment to long-term space missions. Establishing a space station would allow for extended stays in space, enabling scientific research and technological advancements that would benefit not only India but also the global space community.

With these ambitious goals, India is poised to make significant contributions to our understanding of the moon and outer space, as well as advancing its own space capabilities.

источники:
– Agence France-Presse. (2022, September 14). India aims to send astronaut to the Moon by 2040: PM Modi. India Today. [Source not available as text]
– Reuters. (2022, September 6). India’s space ambitions soar with successful moon landing. The Guardian. [Source not available as text]

