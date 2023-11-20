Раскрытие тайны: наблюдение за ролью промоторов в каталитических реакциях

For the first time, researchers at TU Wien have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of catalytic reactions. By utilizing advanced microscopy techniques, they have successfully observed and analyzed the operating principle of “promoters” in real-time, shedding light on their crucial role in technology. This pioneering study not only unveils the function of promoters but also provides valuable insights into the dynamic interaction between catalysts and the tiny traces of additional substances.

Catalysts are indispensable in various chemical technologies, from exhaust gas purification to the production of valuable chemicals and energy carriers. However, the understanding of promoters and their precise workings has remained limited, making them challenging to study. Until now, determining the effects of different quantities of promoters on catalysts has largely been a trial-and-error process.

The research conducted at TU Wien focused on the role of lanthanum promoters in hydrogen oxidation. By visualizing individual lanthanum atoms through high-tech microscopy methods, the researchers discovered that two surface areas of the catalyst act as pacemakers, influencing and controlling the reactions. The addition of lanthanum creates a transformative effect, altering the coupling between different regions of the nanoparticle and selectively deactivating certain pacemakers. This adjustment ensures a more ordered and simplified catalytic process.

Through their experiments, the team at TU Wien also developed a mathematical model that simulates the coupling between individual areas of the catalyst. This innovative approach offers a comprehensive understanding of chemical catalysis, taking into account the switching of activity and inactivity in different regions and the influence of promoters.

This groundbreaking research has been published in the esteemed journal Nature Communications, marking a significant milestone in the study of catalytic reactions. The direct observation of promoters and their impact on the behavior of catalysts opens new avenues for optimizing catalytic processes and developing more efficient technologies.

Вопросы и ответы:

Q: What are promoters in catalytic reactions?

A: Promoters are tiny traces of additional substances used alongside catalysts to enhance their effectiveness in promoting chemical reactions.

Q: Why are promoters difficult to study?

A: Promoters have been challenging to study because their precise workings and effects on catalysts have remained largely unknown until now.

Q: What role do pacemakers play in catalytic reactions?

A: Pacemakers are specific surface areas of catalysts that control and influence the behavior of reactions. They act as conductors in an orchestra, coordinating the reactions in a complex system.

Q: How do lanthanum promoters affect the catalytic process?

A: Lanthanum promoters alter the coupling between different regions of the catalyst, selectively deactivating certain pacemakers and simplifying the catalytic process.

Вопрос: Каково значение этого исследования?

A: This research provides valuable insights into the role of promoters and their interaction with catalysts, paving the way for optimizing catalytic processes and developing more efficient technologies.