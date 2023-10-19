CityLife

Раскрытие новых технологий и возможностей искусственного интеллекта

Новое открытие показывает, как вирусы подавляют иммунную систему CRISPR-Cas

ByМамфо Брешиа

Октябрь 19, 2023
A recent study published in the journal Nature by an international team of researchers has revealed a groundbreaking discovery regarding the manipulation of CRISPR-Cas immune systems by viruses. Led by Professor Peter Fineran from the University of Otago and Dr. Rafael Pinilla-Redondo from the University of Copenhagen, the study reveals a new way that viruses use to suppress the immune systems of bacteria.

The discovery not only provides valuable insights into the microbial world but also has the potential to facilitate safer gene editing techniques and develop more efficient alternatives to antibiotics.

CRISPR-Cas immune systems are found in bacteria and serve as a defense mechanism against viral infections, specifically bacterial viruses called phages. These systems work by incorporating segments of phage DNA into the bacteria’s genome, creating a memory bank of previous phage infections. When a phage attacks again, the bacterium uses the memory bank to identify and degrade the specific phage.

Researchers have long known that phages have evolved different strategies to overcome CRISPR-Cas defenses, including the development of anti-CRISPRs. These anti-CRISPRs enable phages to block the immune complexes of bacteria.

In this study, the research team discovered a new method used by phages to suppress CRISPR-Cas systems. They found that some phages load bacteria with RNA sequences known as RNA repeats, which directly interfere with the CRISPR-Cas proteins and prevent them from functioning properly. It essentially acts as a decoy, rendering the immune system ineffective.

This discovery has important implications both for the understanding of microbial dynamics in the environment and for the development of gene-editing technologies. The programmable nature of CRISPR-Cas makes it a powerful tool for precise genome editing. The discovery of RNA anti-CRISPRs could provide a new way to control and modulate these technologies, improving their accuracy and safety.

Furthermore, the findings have implications for the use of phages as alternatives to antibiotics. Phages can be used as antimicrobials to kill pathogenic bacteria, but if the bacteria have an active CRISPR-Cas system, phages with the appropriate anti-CRISPRs are needed to neutralize it.

Overall, this discovery offers valuable insights into the intricate arms race between bacteria and phages and opens up new possibilities for controlling and harnessing the power of CRISPR-Cas technologies.

Source: Nature, Professor Peter Fineran (University of Otago), Dr. Rafael Pinilla-Redondo (University of Copenhagen)

