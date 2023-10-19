CityLife

Раскрытие новых технологий и возможностей искусственного интеллекта

Наука

Ученые исследуют эффекты псевдогравитации в фотонных кристаллах

ByГабриэль Бота

Октябрь 19, 2023
Scientists at Kyoto Institute of Technology have successfully distorted photonic crystals to mimic the bending of light as it passes through a gravitational field, as described by Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Led by electronics engineer Kanji Nanjyo, the team set out to investigate whether lattice distortion in photonic crystals could produce pseudogravity effects. They aimed to replicate the bending of light that occurs when massive objects curve space-time.

“We came up with a means to bend light within certain materials, much like gravity bends the trajectory of objects,” explains Professor Kyoko Kitamura from Tohoku University.

By artificially creating silicon photonic crystals and deforming the spacing between their ordered elements, the researchers were able to alter the interaction of light with the crystal, resulting in a curved beam similar to the passage of light around a black hole. They observed the beam as it passed through the crystal and validated their experimental efforts.

Photonic crystals possess highly ordered nanostructures where the refractive index of light changes periodically, giving rise to an iridescent effect. This phenomenon makes them a suitable analogy for space-time, with their structures resembling geodesics. The crystals are relatively easy to create by arranging two materials that interact with light differently.

The implications of this research extend beyond understanding gravity. Distorting photonic crystals for pseudogravity effects has potential applications in optics and communications technology. Physicist Masayuki Fujita from Osaka University highlights the potential application in 6G communication, stating that “such in-plane beam steering within the terahertz range could be harnessed.”

The study also suggests that photonic crystals could have a role in graviton physics, expanding the pathways within this field of research. The team’s findings have been published in Physical Review A.

