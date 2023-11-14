Новая система восстановления обеспечивает сохранение данных телескопа-баллона сверхвысокого давления

Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in safeguarding the valuable data collected by the Super Pressure Balloon Imaging Telescope (SuperBIT). Launched by NASA earlier this year from New Zealand’s Wānaka Airport, the telescope, which was suspended beneath a helium-filled balloon the size of a sports stadium, traveled more than 5.5 times around the globe, providing researchers with extensive observations.

Unfortunately, during its landing in southern Argentina, the telescope sustained significant damage. However, thanks to a newly developed recovery system, scientists were able to retrieve the crucial data collected during the mission. This recovery system proved to be not only effective but also essential to the overall success of the mission.

Lead developer Ellen Sirks stated, “Our telescope reached a point where it was completely destroyed, resulting in the loss of high bandwidth communications. The Data Recovery System played a vital role in ensuring the mission’s success.”

By implementing this innovative recovery system, the research team has overcome a significant challenge in preserving data from remote and vulnerable locations. The system is designed to securely store and transmit the collected data, even in compromising circumstances.

The breakthrough in data preservation is a major stride forward in astrophysics research. It provides scientists with valuable insights into the vast expanse of space and enables them to enhance their understanding of celestial bodies.

Вопросы и ответы:

Вопрос: Что такое телескоп для визуализации воздушного шара сверхдавления (SuperBIT)?

A: The SuperBIT is a telescope launched by NASA that uses a helium-filled balloon to float at high altitudes in Earth’s atmosphere, allowing for prolonged observations.

Q: How was the data preserved after damage to the telescope?

A: Scientists implemented a new recovery system that ensured the data collected by the telescope could be retrieved even after it was destroyed during landing.

Q: Why is data preservation important for astrophysics research?

A: Preserving data collected from remote and vulnerable locations allows scientists to further their knowledge and understanding of celestial bodies and the universe. It contributes to advancements in astrophysics research.