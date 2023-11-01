Морские звезды: раскрываем тайны их уникальной анатомии

Sea stars, or starfish as they’re commonly known, have long fascinated scientists and beachcombers alike. With their distinctive five arms, these creatures have sparked curiosity and wonder for centuries. But a new study published in the journal Nature is challenging everything we thought we knew about their anatomy.

Contrary to popular belief, sea stars are not primarily composed of arms. Instead, molecular analysis of their genes has revealed that they are mostly just a head. Yes, you read it right: sea stars are essentially head-centric organisms with minimal trunk development. This discovery has left scientists astounded and has raised questions about the true nature of these enigmatic creatures.

The findings highlight the power of genetic research in unraveling the complexities of life on Earth. Through advances in genetic analysis, scientists are now able to delve deeper into the evolutionary history and unique adaptations of animals like sea stars. The misnomer “starfish” is just one example of how our anthropomorphic perspective can lead us astray in understanding these creatures.

Laurent Formery, a developmental biologist at Stanford University and the lead researcher of the study, explained that sea stars’ body plans have puzzled zoologists for centuries. Unlike most other animals that exhibit bilateral symmetry, sea stars possess a fivefold symmetry, dividing their bodies into equal sections.

The study utilized cutting-edge techniques to analyze the gene expression in sea stars. It revealed that genetically, sea stars resemble a disembodied head walking on its lips, as Thurston Lacalli from the University of Victoria described it. The research opens up new possibilities for investigating the evolutionary history of sea stars and their relatives.

This groundbreaking study was made possible by the advancements in gene sequencing technology over the past few years. It provides a foundation for further exploration into the origin of fivefold symmetry and the developmental patterns of other echinoderms like sea urchins and sea cucumbers.

Through a better understanding of the sea star’s anatomy, scientists hope to gain insights into the processes that shaped these remarkable creatures and their place in the tree of life. As we unlock their mysteries, sea stars continue to captivate us with their ancient secrets and remind us of the wondrous diversity of life on Earth.

FAQ

Q: How many arms do sea stars have?



A: Sea stars have five arms.

Q: Are sea stars primarily composed of arms?



A: No, contrary to popular belief, sea stars are mostly just a head.

Q: What is the scientific term for sea stars?



A: Sea stars belong to a group of animals called echinoderms.

Q: Can sea stars regenerate their arms?



A: Yes, sea stars have a remarkable ability to regenerate lost arms.