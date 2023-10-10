CityLife

Раскрытие новых технологий и возможностей искусственного интеллекта

Наука

Сэкономьте 160 долларов на телескопе Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ во время Amazon Prime Day 2023

ByГабриэль Бота

Октябрь 10, 2023
Сэкономьте 160 долларов на телескопе Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ во время Amazon Prime Day 2023

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ telescope is currently on sale for $160 off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. This telescope, which we rated four out of five stars in our review, is an ideal option for beginners and is featured at the top of our Best beginner telescope buying guide.

With a 130mm aperture, this telescope is great for viewing galaxies, nebulas, planets, and star clusters. It comes with all the necessary accessories, including eyepieces, a finderscope, a smartphone dock, and a tripod. Whether you have some constellation knowledge or are a complete beginner, this telescope is simple to use. You can navigate the night sky using the red dot finderscope or use the smartphone adapter dock for automated guidance through the StarSense app.

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ offers enough power to view favorite celestial objects like Jupiter and Saturn. This is a great opportunity to get a beginner-friendly telescope at a discounted price.

For more information on other telescope deals and discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2023, visit our Amazon Prime Day hub.

By Габриэль Бота

Похожие темы

Наука

Частное солнечное затмение можно будет увидеть в Альберте в эту субботу

Октябрь 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Наука

Солнечные бури: угроза современным технологиям и инфраструктуре

Октябрь 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Кольца древних деревьев свидетельствуют о разрушительной солнечной буре, которая может повлиять на цивилизацию сегодня

Октябрь 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Вы пропустили

Наука

Частное солнечное затмение можно будет увидеть в Альберте в эту субботу

Октябрь 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 комментариев
Наука

Солнечные бури: угроза современным технологиям и инфраструктуре

Октябрь 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 комментариев
Наука

Кольца древних деревьев свидетельствуют о разрушительной солнечной буре, которая может повлиять на цивилизацию сегодня

Октябрь 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 комментариев
Наука

Вертолет НАСА Ingenuity Mars установил новый рекорд скорости в 62-м полете

Октябрь 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 комментариев