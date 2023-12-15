Wegmans încheie parteneriatul cu misiunea de salvare, centrele de donații se închid

Wegmans, a popular grocery store chain, has recently made the decision to end its partnership with the Rescue Mission, a charity organization that operates donation centers in their parking lots. This discontinuation affects all six Wegmans locations, not just the three previously announced for closure.

The news came as a surprise to Luana Lovenguth, a representative from the Rescue Mission, who only found out about the decision on Friday. According to a Wegmans spokesperson, this service is unique to the Syracuse Division of the store and is not offered in other regions.

The six donation centers collectively receive donations from around 250,000 people every year. This number surpasses the population of the City of Syracuse itself. These centers play a vital role in keeping items out of landfills, with the Rescue Mission being one of the largest recycling facilities in town, second only to OCRRA.

The program is not just a disposal service or a convenience for the community. It directly supports the mission of the Rescue Mission by donating items to those in need, while the remaining items are sold at their Thrifty Shopper stores to raise funds for the organization.

Two centers have already closed, one on James Street and another near John Glenn. The third center, located near the Great Northern Mall, will be moved to the neighboring Runnings parking lot later this month. Wegmans expects the other three centers to close by the end of the year, allowing for a six-month transition period.

The closure of these donation centers has led to a decrease in donations for the Rescue Mission, with a noticeable 30% drop in November. There is also concern for the 25 individuals employed by the trailers at these centers, many of whom have special needs.

The Rescue Mission hopes that Wegmans will reconsider their decision, particularly for the DeWitt location, which is not only the most popular but also well-maintained and far from the road and store entrance.

It remains to be seen how this discontinuation will impact both the Rescue Mission and the local community, as alternative locations for the donation centers are sought out. The partnership between Wegmans and the Rescue Mission had been in place for decades, and its end is sure to be felt by many.