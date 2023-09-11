Viata de oras

Explorarea limitărilor generației procedurale în Starfield

Septembrie 11, 2023
Starfield, Bethesda’s latest open-world RPG, has captivated players with its vast universe to explore. However, many players have noticed a strange pattern: dead aliens scattered across the planets. This discovery highlights the limitations of Bethesda’s reliance on procedural generation.

Starfield boasts a massive world with hundreds of quests, spaceships, alien creatures, and planets to discover. The catch is that much of the content is procedurally generated, rather than handcrafted by developers. As players delve deeper into the game, they start to notice repetitive elements, such as identical outposts with different NPCs or similar plants with different names.

One particular pattern that players have come across is the presence of dead animals. While searching for locations to create outposts, players stumble upon piles of dead alien creatures, often near large rocks or formations. The cause of this phenomenon becomes clear when examining the game’s ecosystem.

In Starfield, planets are inhabited by various alien species, including herbivores and predators. The problem lies in the aggressive nature of the predators, who roam in packs and swiftly eliminate weaker herbivores. As players observe these encounters, they witness herds of peaceful herbivores being decimated by a few powerful predators. This unbalanced dynamic results in piles of dead animals scattered throughout the game’s planets.

Furthermore, players have also noticed repetitive content beyond the presence of dead animals. Creatures across different planets exhibit similar behaviors and characteristics, leading to a sense of repetitiveness and lack of unique experiences. The familiarity of these creatures and environments dampens the excitement of exploring Starfield’s vast galaxy.

While Starfield’s procedural generation allows for an expansive and diverse universe, it also comes with the drawback of repetitive content. Players yearn for the more distinct and handcrafted worlds of Bethesda’s previous titles, such as Fallout 3 and Skyrim. Nonetheless, Starfield continues to offer an immersive space RPG experience that captivates players with its grand scale and exploration opportunities.

Sources: Bethesda Games Studio

By Vicky Stavropoulou

