Liceul pentru nou-veniți ia în considerare schimbarea numelui în mijlocul tensiunilor politice

Summary: Newcomers High School, located in Long Island City, Queens, is considering a name change due to concerns that the current name puts a target on its immigrant students. Student leaders in the school’s government believe that a change in name will help to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment. The process of changing the name involves several steps, including securing approval from the Parent Association and principal, gathering public input, and obtaining final approval from the chancellor. However, there is likely to be pushback, as some fear that changing the name will alter the character and legacy of the school. The decision to consider a name change came about during the design process of the school’s annual hoodie, when students expressed concerns about the prominence of the name “Newcomers” and the potential for hate crimes. The influx of migrants in New York City has created a charged political climate, and students want to distance themselves from anything that feels negative and make a sense of belonging. In addition to the name change, some students are questioning whether immigrant students should be enrolled in separate schools or given more choice in where they go to school.

