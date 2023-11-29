Tribes 3: Rivals a fost dezvăluit ca un FPS bazat pe echipe, cu funcții de joc unice

Prophecy Games, the developer behind the highly anticipated Tribes series, has finally unveiled their latest installment, Tribes 3: Rivals. This upcoming game takes the competitive first-person shooter genre to new heights with its team-based gameplay, fast-paced movement mechanics, and class-based warfare.

In Tribes 3: Rivals, players engage in intense battles to capture the enemy team’s flag while defending their own. To aid them in their mission, players can choose from a variety of classes – light, medium, and heavy – each equipped with unique abilities, perks, and weapon loadouts. The game’s high-speed movement system revolves around the innovative use of jetpack flight and “skiing,” allowing players to navigate the vast maps with exceptional speed and agility.

Although Tribes 3 currently supports 5v5 matches, Prophecy Games is actively considering other game modes sizes based on player feedback. Additionally, the developers have plans to introduce other game modes, such as time trials, and include vehicles in future updates. Moreover, Tribes 3 offers players the ability to create custom matches, game modes, and even design their own content in a phased approach.

While a release date for Tribes 3: Rivals has not been announced yet, eager fans can participate in limited playtests that will take place over the next few months. Signups for these playtests are available on the game’s official website. The launch of Tribes 3 is expected on PC via popular platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store, with plans for a console release on PlayStation and Xbox at a later time.

In terms of pricing, the base edition of Tribes 3 will be available for $19.95, with premium editions offering additional cosmetics at a higher price point. Prophecy Games reassures players that weapons will not require unlocking and all non-cosmetic items will be easily accessible. The developers also anticipate offering only cosmetic items for in-game purchases, along with the possibility of a season pass.

Tribes 3: Rivals builds upon the legacy of the Tribes franchise, which first emerged in 1998 and has garnered critical acclaim over the years. Prophecy Games, previously a part of Hi-Rez Studios, spun off as an independent studio in early 2020 to continue the development of Tribes and further explore its potential.

Întrebări frecvente:

Q: What are the unique features of Tribes 3: Rivals?

A: Tribes 3 features team-based gameplay, fast-paced movement mechanics, and class-based warfare, combining jetpack flight and “skiing” for enhanced mobility.

Q: Can players create custom game modes and content?

A: Yes, Tribes 3 allows players to create custom matches, game modes, and user-generated content.

Q: Will Tribes 3 support other game modes and vehicles in the future?

A: Yes, Prophecy Games plans to introduce additional game modes, such as time trials, and include vehicles in future updates.

Q: How much will Tribes 3 cost, and what items can be purchased in-game?

A: The base edition of Tribes 3 will cost $19.95, with premium editions offering extra cosmetics. The developers assure players that weapon unlocking is not necessary, and non-cosmetic items will be easily accessible. In-game purchases will mainly consist of cosmetic items, and a season pass may be available.

Q: When will Tribes 3 be released?

A: The release date for Tribes 3 has not been announced yet, but limited playtests will be conducted over the next few months.

Q: On which platforms will Tribes 3 be available?

A: Tribes 3 will initially launch on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, with plans to release on PlayStation and Xbox at a later time.

