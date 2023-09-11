Summary: Four-year-old Rose O’Leary-Hall tragically passed away just hours before her highly anticipated first day of school. Rose had bravely fought against a rare heart condition throughout her life and had undergone multiple surgeries to address the defect. Despite her family’s hopes for a successful operation, Rose suffered complications after her most recent surgery, leading to a severe infection and bleeding. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Rose did not receive enough oxygen to her brain and life support had to be discontinued. Rose was known for her vibrant and mischievous personality, leaving a lasting impression on those she encountered. Her parents, Katie O’Leary-Hall and Sue O’Leary-Hall, are sharing memories of their beloved daughter and have started a fundraiser to raise awareness about her condition.

Rose O’Leary-Hall was diagnosed with an interrupted aortic arch, a condition that affects only one in 50,000 people, during her mother’s 20-week scan. This condition occurs when the heart’s primary artery, the aorta, fails to develop fully. Despite undergoing the Norwood Procedure at just three days old in an attempt to build a new aorta, Rose faced ongoing challenges with her heart. She had two additional surgeries, but a complete repair could not be achieved. Rose’s parents had hopes for a third surgery, a biventricular repair, as she seemed to be doing well initially, but her health began to deteriorate in recent months.

After the final surgery, Rose experienced complications, including an infection of the heart’s inner lining called endocarditis. This resulted in severe bleeding, causing Rose to lose a significant amount of blood. Despite medical interventions, Rose’s condition worsened, and she ultimately passed away due to lack of oxygen to her brain. Her parents describe her as a spirited and loving child, full of mischief and kindness. She had aspirations of becoming a doctor and left a lasting impact on those who knew her.

To honor Rose’s memory and raise awareness of her condition, her parents have started a fundraiser that has already raised over £5,000. They hope to prevent other families from experiencing a similar loss and keep Rose’s vibrant spirit alive in the hearts of those she touched.

– Interrupted aortic arch: A rare congenital heart defect where the aorta, the heart’s primary artery, is not fully formed.

– Endocarditis: Infection of the inner lining of the heart.

– Norwood Procedure: A surgical procedure used to treat specific congenital heart defects in newborns.

– Yorkshire Live article by Katie O’Leary-Hall

– Medical definitions from medical-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com