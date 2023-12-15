Prințesa Madeleine a Suediei se bucură de o zi cu fiicele ei

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her two young daughters, Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne, had a delightful day out over the weekend. The royal trio attended an Advent service in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where they were warmly welcomed by the local community.

The church, in anticipation of their royal guests, prepared a special and atmospheric service. Afterwards, traditional Swedish coffee was served, accompanied by delectable saffron buns and gingerbread.

Princess Madeleine took to social media to share her joy, posting pictures of the outing and expressing her gratitude to the Swedish Church for their warm hospitality.

The Swedish princess is known for her dedication to her royal duties, but she also prioritizes spending quality time with her children. This outing was a perfect opportunity for the princess to create lasting memories with her young daughters.

Princess Leonore, aged nine, and Princess Adrienne, aged five, looked radiant as they spent time with their mother. The princesses were dressed in elegant attire, mirroring their mother’s regal style.

The royal family of Sweden is well-known for their close connection to the church, and this outing to the Advent service further exemplified their commitment to their faith.

In conclusion, Princess Madeleine of Sweden enjoyed a special day with her daughters, attending an Advent service in Florida. The event was filled with warmth and traditional Swedish treats, providing a memorable experience for the royal trio.