Noul magazin de marijuana se va deschide în nordul județului Onondaga

A professional wrestler and a former wrestling promoter are preparing to open a retail marijuana shop in the northern part of Onondaga County. Benjamin Duerr and Josh Jeanneret recently received approval from the state to operate a dispensary under New York’s Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary program.

Duerr, who wrestles under the name Bin Hamin, expressed his excitement about transitioning from wrestling to the cannabis industry. “I’m a cannabis connoisseur, and I also was looking for a way out of professional wrestling,” Duerr said. “This can be my entire future.”

The duo, operating under the name Raven Dispensaries LLC, is waiting for the final inspection from the state in order to begin selling. They have chosen Marketfair North in Clay as their location, after finding that their initial choice was too close to an elementary school. The shopping plaza, which is home to retailers like Staples, Joann Fabrics, and Larger than Life comics, seems promising for their new venture.

While Jeanneret does not personally consume marijuana, he sees this opportunity as something new and different in the marketplace. The pair also plans to sponsor pet adoptions and engage in other community-related activities through their store.

Despite encountering roadblocks along the way, the duo has persevered. Jeanneret emphasizes the importance of remaining optimistic and flexible in the face of delays. “You just have to laugh it off,” he said. “Not everything happens as fast as you want it to.”

The establishment of this new marijuana shop not only provides a unique retail option for residents in the area, but also contributes to the effort to address past inequities in the enforcement of marijuana-related crimes. With the final approval pending, the community eagerly awaits the opening of Raven Dispensaries in northern Onondaga County.