Nou raport: Atlus sparge mucegaiul cu creșterea salarială pentru personalul japonez

In a surprising move that goes against the current trends in the labor market, developer-publisher Atlus is reportedly raising the annual salaries of its Japanese staff by 15 percent. While other companies in the games industry have been plagued by layoffs and studio closures, Atlus is investing in its employees in a bid to attract and retain talent.

Atlus, the creator of popular games like Persona and Shin Megami Tensei, is set to increase the base salary of new university graduates from 257,000 yen to 300,000 yen ($1,981 USD) per month. Furthermore, all employees will see a 15 percent boost in their annual salaries starting April 2024. This move aims to make Atlus more competitive globally and create an environment where employees can excel with a stable income.

What sets Atlus apart even further is its plan to pay performance bonuses funded by worldwide profits. The company’s success with games like Etrian Odyssey Nexus and Persona 5 has given it the recognition and financial means to invest in improving its compensation structure and further enhance game development and sales performance.

The prevailing trend in the gaming industry has seen a wave of layoffs and studio closures, with economic challenges and other excuses being blamed. However, Atlus’s decision to prioritize its employees and reinvest its profits into their well-being reflects a different approach. Creating a supportive and rewarding work environment can lead to increased productivity and, ultimately, success.

It should be noted that game developer salaries in Japan are generally lower compared to those in the United States. According to job tracker Glassdoor, the average salary for a Japanese game developer is approximately 5,230,356 yen, which is significantly less than the average salary of a U.S. developer. Despite this, Atlus is demonstrating a commitment to fair compensation and valuing the individuals who contribute to its achievements.

Atlus’s decision to increase salaries for its Japanese staff is a commendable step in the right direction. Hopefully, other companies in the industry will take note and follow suit, recognizing that investing in their employees is essential for long-term success and growth. It’s time to prioritize the well-being and satisfaction of those who make our favorite games possible.

