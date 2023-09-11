Cele mai recente informații despre AWS re:Invent 2023, platformele de streaming și IPO-ul Arm's

In the world of technology events, AWS re:Invent 2023 is quickly approaching, and the theCUBE industry analyst John Furrier predicts that there will be some exciting developments in store. Furrier anticipates a focus on high-performance computing, GPU support, and a clearer data story from AWS. However, he also wonders about the future of the ecosystem surrounding AWS and whether it can reach new heights. Furrier has been critical of Amazon’s monetization of its ecosystem at these events in the past.

When it comes to streaming platforms, Furrier believes that the key to success lies in integration and the elimination of context switching. He suggests that the platform that can best integrate with billing systems and provide a seamless user experience will have the upper hand. Furrier also discusses the recent interview he had with the CISO from Prime Video and highlights its importance in the AWS Startup Showcase.

The discussion then shifts to Arm’s IPO plans. Arm Holdings PLC, a U.K.-based chip designer, aims to raise nearly $4.87 billion in its upcoming public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. Analyst Albie Amankona from global research firm Third Bridge expressed concerns about Arm’s ability to capitalize on the current trend for AI, as a large portion of Arm’s revenues come from mobile. However, Furrier and his co-analyst Dave Vellante strongly disagree with this perspective. They believe that Arm’s architectures will dominate AI inferencing at the edge, as it is an area where Arm has a prominent presence.

Vellante also addresses the risks posed by RISC-V, an alternative architecture, and argues that Arm has a significant lead over its competitors. While Arm’s growth may not be exponential, Vellante praises its low-cost, high-performance platform that will likely secure its dominance in the market.

Overall, the discussions in theCUBE Podcast touch on the upcoming AWS re:Invent event, the importance of integration and user experience in streaming platforms, and the potential of Arm’s architectures in the AI landscape.

