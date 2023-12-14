Noul Bootcamp pentru asistenți stomatologici oferă soluții pentru deficitul de forță de muncă

Summary: San Luis Obispo County is facing a significant shortage of dental assistants, according to the American Dental Association. In response to this urgent need, SLO Partners, a local organization specializing in career upskilling and apprenticeship programs, has announced the launch of a new Dental Assistant Bootcamp. The program aims to provide accelerated training for individuals interested in becoming dental assistants and help bridge the gap between supply and demand in the industry.

With nearly 40 percent of dentists in the county actively looking to hire dental assistants, the shortage has become a major concern. Dr. Jimmy Forester, a pediatric dentist at Coastal Pediatric Dentistry, highlights the significance of dental assistants in the field, stating, “I am nothing without my dental assistants. Dentists can only do so much. I know how to fix teeth, but I can’t do it by myself.”

To address this pressing issue, SLO Partners will be hosting the Dental Assistant Bootcamp starting in February 2024. The bootcamp, which spans a three-week period, will combine in-person and online training to equip participants with the necessary skills for a career in dental assisting. The program will cover key topics such as Welcome to Dentistry, Customer Service, Dental Practice Act, CPR/Basic Life Support, and Infection Control.

Paul Piette, Director of Business Relations at SLO Partners, emphasizes the importance of supporting the local healthcare community through initiatives like the bootcamp. “There is a high need for healthcare workers in our community, and that includes the dental industry as well. We’re trying to address those needs and partner with local businesses and our community,” Piette explains.

Interested individuals can register for the Dental Assistant Bootcamp, with early registration priced at $99 until January 15, 2024, and $149 thereafter. Scholarships are also available to help make the program accessible to a wider range of candidates.

As San Luis Obispo County takes proactive steps to tackle the shortage of dental assistants, the bootcamp offers a promising solution to attract and train individuals for rewarding careers in the dental industry.