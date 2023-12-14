Cum să obțineți Dragon Cheer și să evoluați Hydrapple în Pokemon Indigo Disk

In the world of Pokemon Indigo Disk, evolving your Dipplin into Hydrapple may seem like a daunting task, but fear not! We’ve got you covered with all the steps you need to take to obtain the Dragon Cheer TM and watch your Dipplin transform into the majestic Hydrapple.

To obtain the Dragon Cheer TM, a move exclusive to the Indigo Disk DLC, you’ll first need to progress through the Blueberry Academy. Begin by meeting Lacey in the Coastal Biome and completing the tutorial class. Once you’ve finished, Carmine will reach out to you on your trusty Rotom phone and request a meeting.

After this crucial cutscene, you’ll have the opportunity to join the Blueberry League, the prestigious Elite Four club of the academy. With your enrollment sealed, you can now challenge the Elite Four members in any order you please. Head north on the map towards the Winter Biome, where you’ll encounter Drayton, the next challenger in line.

To unlock the Dragon Cheer TM, you must prove your worth in Drayton’s Elite Trial. This trial will test your skills by pitting you against three trainers, each armed with specific Pokemon caught within the Blueberry Academy’s Terrarium. It’s important to note that this won’t be an easy feat if you haven’t been actively catching Pokemon on your journey.

Prepare yourself for the following trainers and their respective Pokemon types and weaknesses:

– Craig (student on the far left): Rampardos (Rock-type), Bastiodon (Rock/Steel-type)

– Winter Student (student in the middle): Alolan Sandslash (Ice/Steel-type), Dewgong (Water/Ice-type)

– Ray (student on the far right): Magnezone (Steel/Electric-type), Zebstrika (Electric-type)

Defeating these trainers and overcoming their carefully chosen Pokemon is the key to obtaining the Dragon Cheer TM. Once you have it in your possession, the next step is simple. Open your menu, find your trusted Dipplin, and teach it the Dragon Cheer move. From there, all you need to do is level up your Dipplin, and it will evolve into the powerful Hydrapple automatically.

Embark on this journey of evolution and witness the transformation of your Dipplin into the awe-inspiring Hydrapple. Remember, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC is currently available on the Nintendo Switch, ready to immerse you in a world of adventure and evolution.