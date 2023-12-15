Houston ISD emite scoruri de responsabilitate pentru școlile publice

According to recent reports, Houston ISD has recently released the A through F accountability scores for its public schools. This comes after a judge’s ruling that temporarily blocked the Texas Education Agency (TEA) from doing so.

The Houston ISD officials have used the same methodology and the new formula that the TEA would have used this year. Many districts expressed concerns that this new formula would result in a significant drop in scores for their schools.

The released scores indicate that a total of 111 schools in the Houston ISD received a D or F grade, while 64 schools were rated as C, 58 schools received a B, and only 35 schools were given an A rating. These grades reflect the performance and quality of education in each respective school.

The Houston Chronicle has reported that a trial is scheduled for February 12th to determine whether the TEA will be permitted to publish the grades. This trial will likely have significant implications for the future of accountability scores in Texas.

It is important to note that these scores are meant to provide a comprehensive assessment of each school’s performance and to identify areas for improvement. They serve as a tool for parents, educators, and policymakers to make informed decisions about the education system.

