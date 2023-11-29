New Disney Speedstorm Season 5 Expands Frozen World

Disney Speedstorm, the popular kart racing game, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Frozen with the highly anticipated release of Season 5. Gameloft, the game’s developer, has announced that the new season will feature exciting content inspired by the beloved animated film.

Launching on November 30, Season 5 will introduce a brand new season pass that players can work through while enjoying new tracks set in the enchanting world of Frozen. In addition, a total of eight new characters, including popular Frozen favorites like Kristoff, Olaf, Anna, Elsa, and Hans, will join the race roster throughout the season.

But the Frozen-themed excitement doesn’t stop there. Gameloft has also planned limited-time events during Season 5 that will allow players to unlock iconic characters such as Wall-E, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, and his love interest Ortensia. These events promise to add another layer of fun and challenge for players to enjoy.

Furthermore, based on valuable feedback from the community, Gameloft has made several updates to the game. Players can now participate in limited-time events to improve their chosen racers instead of being limited to predetermined ones. The “It All Started With A Mouse” event has also been enhanced, enabling players to earn Mickey shards all the way up to level 5, rather than being capped at level 3.

Additionally, Gameloft has addressed balancing issues with certain racers and reduced the negative impact of rival skills, such as the duration and speed loss. These improvements aim to create a more fair and enjoyable gameplay experience for all.

With its immersive tracks, captivating characters, and exciting updates, Disney Speedstorm continues to impress players and maintain its position as a solid kart racer. Don’t miss out on the Frozen-infused Season 5 action – embark on thrilling races and unlock new content in this adrenaline-pumping adventure.

