Noi detalii dezvăluite: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth prezintă caracteristici și personaje interesante de joc

Square Enix has recently shared an abundance of new gameplay details and accompanying images of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as well as a trailer narrated by Red XIII that recaps the events of the first episode of the trilogy. This recap will be included in the game’s main menu for players who need a refresher on Final Fantasy 7 Remake. With each new update, fans are getting closer to the highly anticipated release on February 29, 2024.

Among the exciting features confirmed by the studio is the return of the Active and Classic combat modes. Players will once again have the option to choose between fast-paced action or a more strategic and deliberate approach. Additionally, a new difficulty mode called Dynamic will be introduced. This mode allows players to bid farewell to traditional leveling up by adapting the difficulty level of enemies according to the player’s abilities, making the game more challenging or allowing for easier victories.

Square Enix has also unveiled details about new regions and characters in Rebirth. One of these regions is the Mythril Mine, which was once a prosperous mine connecting the wilderness to Junon. However, it fell into disuse after the Shinra Corporation developed a superior mineral, and the mine became infested with monsters.

New characters have also been introduced. Broden, the owner of Kalm’s inn, holds animosity towards Shinra and offers to help Cloud and his friends escape their corporate enemies. Priscilla, a cheerful young girl living near Junon, has a deep concern for the safety of the dolphin she trains, as the nearby mako reactor has contaminated the surrounding waters. Billy, the grandson of Bill and owner of the chocobo farm, lost his parents at a young age and offers to teach Cloud and his companions the basics of chocobo capturing in exchange for visiting his sister’s shop. Finally, Chloe, Billy’s warm-hearted sister, runs a store at the ranch where she sells crafting materials and other curiosities.

In addition to the new characters, Square Enix has expanded on the Synergy abilities that will be available in Rebirth. This feature allows two characters to execute powerful joint attacks, with different abilities unlocking as the players level up their group. Examples of these Synergy abilities include Cloud launching Tifa into an enemy for a tandem attack called Relentless Rush, and Barret hurling Red XIII at high speed to perform Overfang.

Furthermore, Square Enix has revealed new details about the gameplay mechanics of Red XIII, who becomes a playable character for the first time. Red XIII’s abilities revolve around fast physical and long-range magical attacks, such as the Starfust Ray. His unique skill, Vengeance Mode, allows him to turn the power of enemy attacks against them.

As the release date draws near, fans can anticipate even more exciting updates and surprises from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. With the addition of a new Zack-focused storyline and the potential inclusion of Sephiroth’s retrospective from Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, the game promises to be a thrilling experience for both veteran players and newcomers alike.

A: Yes, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will feature a new storyline focused on Zack, and there may also be elements from Sephiroth's retrospective included in Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis. (Source: IGN France)