Wilkes-Barre, located in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, will be enacting a Code Blue emergency shelter program in response to the severely cold temperatures. The program, which will be managed by Keystone Mission, will provide shelter for those in need at the Keystone Mission Innovation Center. The shelter will open from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will close at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

The city officials will determine when a Code Blue designation is necessary and will make the public aware of its activation. They will also make an effort to notify the homeless population. A Code Blue is triggered by the forecasted windchill temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or by expected snowfall of 10 inches or more, as reported by the National Weather Service.

In order to further publicize the activation of a Code Blue, a blue light will be lit on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This visual cue will help ensure that the public is aware that the emergency shelter program is in effect.

Keystone Mission is actively seeking volunteers to support the Code Blue Program and encourages those interested to reach out for more information. Volunteer opportunities can be found by contacting Keystone Mission or sending an email to [e-mail protejat].

For additional details and updates about the Code Blue emergency shelter program, individuals can visit the City of Wilkes-Barre’s website or Facebook page.