Teen Obține un doctorat la 17 ani și dă putere generațiilor viitoare în STEAM

In a remarkable achievement, a teenager from Chicago, Dorothy Tillman, has recently become a PhD holder at the age of 17, receiving her doctoral degree in Integrated Behavioral Health from Arizona State University. While her peers are busy applying to colleges, Tillman has already obtained her high school diploma, a bachelor’s degree, and two master’s degrees. However, her ultimate ambition is not to accumulate degrees but to create an environment where future generations can dare to dream big.

To fulfill this mission, Tillman established the Dorothy Jeanius STEAM Leadership Institute, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. Unlike her own experience, where she had to choose between arts and STEM programs, Tillman believes in integrating both disciplines. She emphasizes the importance of the right brain and the left brain working together, insisting that it is what sets her institute apart. Quality curriculum is a key focus for her, believing that it surpasses the significance of quantity.

While the institute conducts various programs and initiatives throughout the year, its flagship program is a summer camp designed to empower young individuals. Many of Tillman’s campers have gone on to start their own businesses, displaying the impact of her mentorship.

Tridia Davis, a 14-year-old camper, expresses her gratitude for the support she has received at the camp. Through the program, she has learned to create music, develop beats, and enhance her writing skills. Davis finds the experience incredibly helpful in pursuing her own dreams.

Tillman, despite her impressive accomplishments, remains steadfast in her commitment to dream big. She encourages individuals to cultivate unwavering self-belief, ensuring that nothing can deter them from achieving their goals.

Tillman’s remarkable journey and her dedication to empowering future generations serve as a testament to the transformative power of education and mentorship. Through her institute, she is not only cultivating young talent but also inspiring others to push beyond limits and dream without boundaries.