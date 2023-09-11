Top 5 Chromebookuri pentru studenți sub 300 USD

If you are a student looking for an affordable and efficient laptop, a Chromebook might be the perfect choice for you. Chromebooks offer great value for their price point, making them ideal for students on a budget. While they may not have all the features of traditional laptops, Chromebooks excel in web browsing, streaming, and checking emails. They are also compatible with cloud gaming, making them a viable option for casual gamers.

Here are the top five Chromebooks recommended for students under $300:

1) Lenovo 14e ($235): This Chromebook stands out for its excellent features-to-price ratio. With an AMD A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of flash storage, it offers satisfactory performance for everyday tasks. The Lenovo 14e also provides a variety of ports, including dual USB 3.1 ports, dual USB-C ports, a Kensington lock slot, and a microSD card reader.

2) Acer Chromebook 314 ($279): The Acer Chromebook 314 features an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. While it may not be suitable for gaming or multitasking, it offers a long battery life of up to 10 hours.

3) ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 (Starting $285): The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 comes with a MediaTek MT8183 chipset optimized for Chrome OS. It boasts a compact form factor, a 12-inch IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and an impressive 16-hour battery life. It also supports a USI stylus pen.

4) Lenovo Chromebook Duet ($300): The Lenovo Chromebook Duet can be used as both a laptop and a tablet. Its 10.1-inch touchscreen display and portable design make it perfect for on-the-go use. With a MediaTek Helio P60T chipset, it offers a battery life of up to 10 hours.

5) Samsung Chromebook 4+ ($300 with deals): The Samsung Chromebook 4+ features a 15.6-inch display, giving it an advantage over other Chromebooks. It offers configurations with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. However, it is important to note that for a traditional SSD with 128GB of storage, the price increases to close to $400.

These Chromebooks provide reliable performance and meet the needs of students at an affordable price point. However, it is recommended to conduct further research and consider personal requirements before making a purchase decision.

