Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Tehnologia

Wahoo lansează un nou Smart Trainer și Smart Bike pentru antrenamente în interior

ByRobert Andrew

Septembrie 12, 2023
Wahoo lansează un nou Smart Trainer și Smart Bike pentru antrenamente în interior

Wahoo has recently launched two new products for indoor training: a top-of-the-line smart trainer and a more affordable smart bike. The Wahoo KICKR MOVE is a smart trainer that comes with a movable base, allowing it to slide back and forth during your ride, providing a more dynamic and immersive experience. The KICKR MOVE is built on the same foundation as the previous model, the Wahoo KICKR V6/2022, but with the added feature of movement.

The KICKR MOVE retains the core features of its predecessor, including a power accuracy claim of +/- 1%, a maximum incline of 20%, and support for up to 2,200 watts of resistance. It also features dual ANT+/Bluetooth Smart support, built-in WiFi, and compatibility with various axle sizes. The trainer comes with an 11-speed cassette and is priced at $1,599.99. Additionally, Wahoo has announced that the KICKR MOVE is compatible with the KICKR CLIMB, but an accessory adapter will be required.

Wahoo has also introduced the Wahoo KICKR Bike SHIFT, a new smart bike that offers a more affordable option for indoor training. The KICKR Bike SHIFT is equipped with advanced features such as auto-calibration, simulated shifting, and built-in climbing simulation. It has a power accuracy claim of +/- 1% and comes with dual ANT+/Bluetooth Smart support. The KICKR Bike SHIFT is priced at $2,999.99.

Both products have been tested by a variety of riders and have received positive feedback for their performance and versatility. The KICKR MOVE, in particular, has been praised for its ability to provide a realistic riding experience with its movable base.

With the release of these new products, Wahoo aims to provide indoor cyclists with high-quality and immersive training options for the upcoming indoor training season. Whether you’re looking for a smart trainer or a smart bike, Wahoo has you covered.

Surse:
– Wahoo KICKR MOVE product page
– Wahoo KICKR Bike SHIFT product page

By Robert Andrew

În legătură cu o postare

Tehnologia

Franța interzice vânzările de iPhone 12 din cauza nivelurilor de radiații

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologia

Apple adaugă suport NavIC la modelele iPhone 15, îmbrățișând alternativa GPS din India

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tehnologia

Numărul utilizatorilor global de portofel digital va depăși 5.4 miliarde până în 2028, potrivit unui nou studiu

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ai pierdut

NOUTĂȚI

iPhone 15 Pro și iPhone 15 Pro Max: o prezentare generală a celor mai recente modele

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Franța interzice vânzările de iPhone 12 din cauza nivelurilor de radiații

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Apple adaugă suport NavIC la modelele iPhone 15, îmbrățișând alternativa GPS din India

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

Sistemul OM Tough TG-7: o nouă completare la seria de camere compacte robuste

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii