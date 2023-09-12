Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Tehnologia

Vă prezentăm Daylist Spotify: Coloana sonoră personală a zilei

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septembrie 12, 2023
Vă prezentăm Daylist Spotify: Coloana sonoră personală a zilei

Spotify has recently introduced a new feature called Daylist, which transforms your day into a curated playlist. With Daylist, you can now have the perfect soundtrack to accompany your daily activities. Here’s everything you need to know about this innovative tool.

Daylist is designed to enhance your music listening experience by tailoring playlists to specific moments throughout the day. Whether you’re starting your morning routine, heading to work, hitting the gym, or winding down before bed, Spotify’s Daylist can provide the perfect musical backdrop.

To find your Daylist, simply open the Spotify app and navigate to the “Made For You” section. Here, you’ll discover a collection of playlists customized to match your unique preferences and habits. Daylist will be featured alongside your other personalized playlists, making it easily accessible.

What sets Daylist apart from other playlists is its ability to adapt based on your listening habits and the time of day. Spotify’s algorithms take into account factors such as your favorite genres, recently played tracks, and listening history to curate a tailored playlist that reflects your mood and activities for each specific time block.

Daylist also gives you the option to customize your listening experience further. You can manually add or remove songs from the playlist, ensuring that every track aligns perfectly with your taste and vibe.

Overall, Spotify’s Daylist is an exciting addition to the music streaming platform, providing users with a personalized soundtrack to accompany their day. Whether you’re a morning person, a night owl, or somewhere in between, you can now enjoy the perfect playlist that seamlessly fits your lifestyle.

Surse:
– https://www.mailonline.com/article-spotify-daylist-your-personal-soundtrack.html

By Vicky Stavropoulou

În legătură cu o postare

Tehnologia

Vă prezentăm noul iPhone 15: specificații, caracteristici și prețuri

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tehnologia

Noi game de iPhone și Apple Watch, prezentate de Apple

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologia

Utilizatorii OnePlus 11 din India și America de Nord pot încerca acum OxygenOS 14 Beta 14 bazat pe Android 1

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Orbiterul lunar Danuri din Coreea de Sud surprinde o imagine a misiunii lunare Chandrayaan-3 din India

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Vă prezentăm noul iPhone 15: specificații, caracteristici și prețuri

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Noi game de iPhone și Apple Watch, prezentate de Apple

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Utilizatorii OnePlus 11 din India și America de Nord pot încerca acum OxygenOS 14 Beta 14 bazat pe Android 1

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii