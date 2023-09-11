Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Tehnologia

Noul brevet pentru controlerul Nintendo sugerează o remediere a problemei Joy-Con Drift

ByMampho Brescia

Septembrie 11, 2023
Noul brevet pentru controlerul Nintendo sugerează o remediere a problemei Joy-Con Drift

A recently published patent by the United States Patent Office indicates that Nintendo may be considering a permanent solution to the long-standing issue of Joy-Con drift. Joy-Con drift is a problem in which the Nintendo Switch console responds to phantom movement from the Joy-Con controllers. This issue has been a major frustration for Switch owners since the console’s release in 2017, resulting in class action lawsuits and an apology from Nintendo.

The patent proposes the use of a “resistance section” with a magnetorheological fluid that changes viscosity based on magnetic field intensity. This fluid would act as a resistance when the controller is displaced. Games writer and accessibility advocate Laura Kate Dale expressed hope that this patent means Nintendo is working on Joy-Cons that utilize magnetism to prevent drift. However, others speculate that the patent could be hinting at Nintendo introducing force feedback analogue sticks similar to those found on the PS5.

Dale also emphasized the importance of system-level accessibility options for disabled players. If Nintendo were to incorporate features like system-level colorblindness filters and accessibility tags on the digital store, it would make gaming on the Switch more accessible and inclusive.

Additionally, the patent has sparked rumors about the anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, rumored to be released in 2024. It is speculated that the Switch 2 will feature improved performance and DLSS-style upscaling to enhance framerates and resolution.

While it remains to be seen if and how Nintendo will implement the ideas presented in the patent, the possibility of a permanent fix for Joy-Con drift is encouraging news for Switch owners. Nintendo has yet to provide an official comment on the patent.

Source: United States Patent Office

By Mampho Brescia

În legătură cu o postare

Tehnologia

The White House Expresses Concern Over China’s iPhone Ban, Calls for Transparency

Septembrie 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tehnologia

Sony anunță o difuzare axată pe titluri indie și terțe

Septembrie 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tehnologia

Catalogul de jocuri PlayStation Plus Extra și Deluxe Septembrie 2023: Adăugiri interesante

Septembrie 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai pierdut

Tehnologia

The White House Expresses Concern Over China’s iPhone Ban, Calls for Transparency

Septembrie 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

Jucătorii CS:GO din Singapore retrasi domină CS2 Premier

Septembrie 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Sony anunță o difuzare axată pe titluri indie și terțe

Septembrie 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Telescopul spațial James Webb confirmă măsurătorile Hubble ale ratei de expansiune a universului

Septembrie 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii