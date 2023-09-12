Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Tehnologia

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: specificații, caracteristici, prețuri și disponibilitate

ByGabriel Botha

Septembrie 12, 2023
Motorola Edge 40 Neo: specificații, caracteristici, prețuri și disponibilitate

Motorola has confirmed that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be a global smartphone, set to launch on September 14, 2023. The leaked pricing of the top-end variant reveals that it will be priced at €338.99 (approximately ₹30,000), which is lower than previously expected.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo will feature a large 6.55-inch Full HD+ P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging. It will also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will run on Android 13 with Motorola’s MyUX skin on top.

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 40 Neo will be available in multiple markets around the world, including India. However, it is important to note that the leaked pricing is for the European Union (EU), and the price in India may be different. Motorola is expected to confirm the pricing of the smartphone at the launch event.

Surse:
– Alap Naik Desai, Gizbot (link not provided)
– Paras Guglani on Twitter (link not provided)
– Abhishek Yadav on Twitter (link not provided)

By Gabriel Botha

În legătură cu o postare

Tehnologia

Explorarea caracteristicilor interesante ale iOS 17 și macOS Sonoma

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tehnologia

Codurile de valorificare BGMI pentru 13 septembrie: obțineți recompense interesante pentru Battlegrounds Mobile India

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnologia

Xbox dezvăluie noul controler wireless Astral Purple

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai pierdut

Tehnologia

Explorarea caracteristicilor interesante ale iOS 17 și macOS Sonoma

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Codurile de valorificare BGMI pentru 13 septembrie: obțineți recompense interesante pentru Battlegrounds Mobile India

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

Acer XV242F: Un nou monitor pentru jocuri de 540 Hz a ajuns pe piață

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

iPhone 15 Pro: preț și disponibilitate

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii