Logitech dezvăluie Reach: o cameră web versatilă pentru prezentări și transmisii live la distanță

ByGabriel Botha

Septembrie 11, 2023
Logitech has announced the launch of its new webcam, the Reach, designed for interactive remote meetings, online tutoring, livestreams, and presentations. The standout feature of the Reach is its flexible and articulating arm, allowing for easy movement and even downward-facing video footage.

With the Reach, Logitech aims to provide a solution for non-digital show-and-tell presentations where users can conveniently capture video of items on their desk. The camera’s articulation follows multiple axes, offering increased versatility in capturing video content. Additionally, the Reach offers vertical movement and lossless zoom up to 4.3x, ensuring users can showcase their content effectively.

The camera itself is an enhanced version of the popular Logitech Streamcam, featuring improved glass optics and a new smart autofocus feature. It offers 1080p/60fps video capabilities and provides a plug-and-play experience, connecting via USB and seamlessly integrating with most computers and streaming platforms. The Reach also comes with a low-profile edge clamp for a compact and streamlined user experience.

Although Logitech has not disclosed pricing and availability details for the Reach, early adopters are being offered a discounted price point of $300 to $400 through an Indiegogo Enterprise campaign. The company has decided to fund the camera through this platform rather than traditional means. Logitech’s product lead, Gaurav Bradoo, stated that market research led them to offer an end-to-end solution rather than a standalone mount.

Logitech continues to make strides in various areas, with recent updates to its Pebble line of keyboards and the release of the G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse.

Sursa: [The Verge](sursa)

