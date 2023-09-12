Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Tehnologia

Spigen prezintă o nouă funcție Apple iPhone: butonul de acțiune configurabil

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septembrie 12, 2023
Spigen prezintă o nouă funcție Apple iPhone: butonul de acțiune configurabil

Earlier today, case maker Spigen made a bold move by leaking a highly anticipated new feature of the upcoming Apple iPhone during the company’s grand unveiling event. In a tweet, Spigen showcased an image of an iPhone hidden under one of their cases, revealing the presence of the configurable Action Button.

The configurable Action Button has been the subject of numerous rumors and speculations in recent months. Unlike the fixed-function mute switch found on previous iPhone models, the Action Button will allow users to customize its functionality to suit their preferences.

Spigen’s tweet not only confirms the existence of the Action Button but also raises questions about Apple’s reaction to this leak. Apple is well known for its strict security measures and attempts to keep its upcoming products under wraps. It remains to be seen how the company will respond to Spigen’s stunt.

While rumors have suggested that the Action Button will only be available on the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, Spigen’s tweet does not specify which iPhone model was captured in the image. This has fueled speculation that the feature may extend to other models as well, similar to the inclusion of the Dynamic Island in all four models this year.

If you’re interested in watching Apple’s grand unveiling event, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide. We will also provide live updates on all the news and announcements as they happen.

Definiții:
– Configurable Action Button: A new feature on the upcoming Apple iPhone that allows users to customize its functionality.
– Spigen: A popular case maker known for producing high-quality smartphone cases.
– Dynamic Island: A feature introduced in previous iPhone models that offers customizable widgets and app icons on the home screen.

Source: This article is a rewrite based on the original article from GSM Arena.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

În legătură cu o postare

Tehnologia

Explorarea caracteristicilor interesante ale iOS 17 și macOS Sonoma

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tehnologia

Codurile de valorificare BGMI pentru 13 septembrie: obțineți recompense interesante pentru Battlegrounds Mobile India

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnologia

Xbox dezvăluie noul controler wireless Astral Purple

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai pierdut

Tehnologia

Explorarea caracteristicilor interesante ale iOS 17 și macOS Sonoma

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Codurile de valorificare BGMI pentru 13 septembrie: obțineți recompense interesante pentru Battlegrounds Mobile India

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

Acer XV242F: Un nou monitor pentru jocuri de 540 Hz a ajuns pe piață

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

iPhone 15 Pro: preț și disponibilitate

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii