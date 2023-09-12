Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Tehnologia

First Advantage achiziționează Infinite ID de la furnizorul de tehnologie biometrică

ByRobert Andrew

Septembrie 12, 2023
First Advantage achiziționează Infinite ID de la furnizorul de tehnologie biometrică

First Advantage, a provider of employment background screening and verification services, has announced its acquisition of biometrics technology provider, Infinite ID, for $41 million in cash. The acquisition aims to expand First Advantage’s network and identity verification offerings for its U.S. customers.
Infinite ID, headquartered in Hicksville, New York, is a portfolio company of private investment firm Enlightenment Capital. The company is expected to generate more than $10 million in annual revenues. The biometrics technology provider offers identification and authentication tools for various sectors, including defense and intelligence, national security, law enforcement, border security, disaster response and emergency management, and corporate security.
CEO of First Advantage, Scott Staples, stated that Infinite ID’s software complements the company’s existing RightID and Digital Identity Services offerings. This acquisition is seen as a significant step towards expanding First Advantage’s product portfolio and core business.
With this acquisition, First Advantage aims to enhance its capabilities in providing advanced biometric technology solutions to help employers reduce risk and maintain compliance. Biometric authentication offers a high level of security by using unique physical or behavioral characteristics, such as fingerprints, facial recognition, or iris scanning, to verify an individual’s identity.
Sources: First Advantage, Infinite ID

By Robert Andrew

În legătură cu o postare

Tehnologia

Xbox dezvăluie noul controler wireless Astral Purple

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologia

Apple introduce seria iPhone 15 cu încărcare USB-C și noul Apple Watch

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologia

O călătorie în Ultra Deep: Următorul test de joc al Ember Sword promite o experiență RPG captivantă

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai pierdut

Tehnologia

Xbox dezvăluie noul controler wireless Astral Purple

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Apple introduce seria iPhone 15 cu încărcare USB-C și noul Apple Watch

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

O călătorie în Ultra Deep: Următorul test de joc al Ember Sword promite o experiență RPG captivantă

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Panerai introduce pașaport digital pentru ceasuri bazat pe NFT

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii