Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Tehnologia

Embracer Group intenționează să vândă Gearbox Entertainment pentru dezvoltatori Borderlands

ByGabriel Botha

Septembrie 11, 2023
Embracer Group intenționează să vândă Gearbox Entertainment pentru dezvoltatori Borderlands

Embracer Group is reportedly considering various options for its subsidiary, Gearbox Entertainment, which may include selling the renowned Borderlands developer. The potential sale comes as Embracer Group aims to strengthen its financial position, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Reports suggest that Gearbox market materials are already available for potential buyers to review. While international gaming groups have expressed interest in the studio, the possibility of completing a deal remains uncertain.

Embracer Group acquired Gearbox Entertainment for a remarkable $1.35 billion earlier this year. However, the company has continued to expand its portfolio by acquiring other developers such as Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montréal, and Eidos-Montréal.

Embracer Group’s recent restructuring program, announced in June 2023, involved layoffs following the collapse of a $2 billion deal. Additionally, in September 2023, Volition, the developer behind Saints Row and a part of Embracer’s network of studios, announced its closure after three decades of operation.

Despite these developments, Gearbox Entertainment has remained active in the industry. Just a few weeks ago, the studio revealed the upcoming release of Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition for the Nintendo Switch, scheduled for October 6th.

What are your thoughts on this news? Share your opinions in the comments section.

Surse: Reuters

By Gabriel Botha

În legătură cu o postare

Tehnologia

Cum să precomandați iPhone 15: un ghid complet

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologia

Explorarea caracteristicilor interesante ale iOS 17 și macOS Sonoma

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tehnologia

Codurile de valorificare BGMI pentru 13 septembrie: obțineți recompense interesante pentru Battlegrounds Mobile India

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ai pierdut

Tehnologia

Cum să precomandați iPhone 15: un ghid complet

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

Noul iPhone 15 și Apple Watch au fost lansate de Apple

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

Lucrează 5.3 zile: costul iPhone 15 Pro în SUA

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Explorarea caracteristicilor interesante ale iOS 17 și macOS Sonoma

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii