Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Tehnologia

BeXide Studio va prezenta un joc neanunțat la Tokyo Game Show 2023

ByRobert Andrew

Septembrie 12, 2023
BeXide Studio va prezenta un joc neanunțat la Tokyo Game Show 2023

BeXide, the reputable studio known for its popular games such as Doko Demo Issyo and Super Bullet Break, has announced that it will be exhibiting an unannounced title for the PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC (Steam) platforms at Tokyo Game Show 2023. This highly anticipated game will be showcased alongside BeXide’s previously announced game, Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to play both Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights and the undisclosed title at the “Indie Games Corner” booth. As a special treat for players, BeXide will be offering exclusive Tokyo Game Show 2023 acrylic key holders for Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights, as well as a separate original novelty for the newly announced game.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 is scheduled to take place from September 21 to 24 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. This highly regarded gaming event attracts industry professionals, gaming enthusiasts, and media from around the globe, providing a platform for developers to showcase their latest creations.

BeXide’s decision to present an unannounced game at Tokyo Game Show 2023 has generated significant excitement among fans and the gaming community. With the studio’s track record of delivering enjoyable and innovative gaming experiences, the anticipation for this new title is at an all-time high.

Source: Gematsu.com

By Robert Andrew

În legătură cu o postare

Tehnologia

Xbox dezvăluie noul controler wireless Astral Purple

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologia

Apple introduce seria iPhone 15 cu încărcare USB-C și noul Apple Watch

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologia

O călătorie în Ultra Deep: Următorul test de joc al Ember Sword promite o experiență RPG captivantă

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai pierdut

NOUTĂȚI

iPhone 15 Pro: preț și disponibilitate

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

Tim Cook: Liderul vizionar duce Apple la noi culmi

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

Vă prezentăm Ferrari KC23: o specială unică doar pe pistă

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

Streameri care sunt interziși pentru influență: argumentele pro și contra, potrivit Amouranth

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii