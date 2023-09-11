Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

The Apple Watch Series 8: A Great Purchase with an Amazon Deal

ByGabriel Botha

Septembrie 11, 2023
Apple is set to make big reveals for iPhones, iPads, and the Apple Watch at its ‘Wanderlust’ event. While Apple tends to quickly remove older models from its site, the Apple Watch Series 8 is still an excellent buy for those looking to jumpstart their fitness routine with various apps.

Even better news, Amazon is currently offering a 22% discount on the Apple Watch Series 8, bringing the price down to just $309.99, a savings of $90.

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with key features such as a GPS tracker, Crash Detection, a temperature sensor, and access to a third-party app store. It was launched in September 2022.

Although the Series 9 is on the horizon, this deal proves to be an excellent way to begin an active lifestyle. The Watch Series 8 may not offer many additional features compared to the Series 7, but it still provides benefits like a temperature sensor for ovulation tracking and crash detection. Moreover, with the upcoming release of watchOS 10, the Apple Watch Series 8 will receive numerous improvements and a new user interface.

Review consensus from LiveScience, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and T3 rates the Apple Watch Series 8 positively. It is highly recommended for those who want a stylish device to track steps, exercise, and more, as well as access thousands of Apple Watch apps across different categories.

If you are considering a purchase, keep in mind that the Series 9 may offer additional features. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 8 is not compatible with Android phones. However, if you want a reliable device for tracking your fitness goals, the Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent option.

