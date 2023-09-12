Evenimentul de lansare Apple 2023: așteptări pentru seria iPhone 15 și altele

The highly anticipated annual Apple launch event, known as ‘Wonderlust’, is set to take place today, and Apple enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the next-gen iPhone 15 series, along with other exciting announcements. CEO Tim Cook will lead the event at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater in California.

During the event, Apple analysts will provide insights and opinions on what to expect from the Apple Launch Event 2023. There will be in-depth analysis of the rumored features of the iPhone 15, including the next-generation Apple Watch and other exciting accessories. Live updates and visuals from Cupertino Park will give viewers a glimpse into the atmosphere of the event.

One of the highlights of the event will undoubtedly be the launch of the iPhone 15 series. Early reports suggest that the base model iPhone 15 will maintain similar dimensions and weight as its predecessor, the iPhone 14. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be slightly thicker but lighter than the previous model. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, is projected to be lighter and slightly thinner than its predecessor.

In terms of pricing, it is predicted that the starting price of the smaller Pro model will remain at $999. However, there will be enhancements to its performance, including an increase in RAM.

There are also rumors of other exciting features, such as the possibility of a lighter iPhone 15 Pro with a midframe made from Grade 5 Titanium. Additionally, there is speculation that the next generation of iPhones might transition to USB-C charging cables.

To watch the Apple Wonderlust launch event live, viewers have multiple streaming options. Apple TV subscribers can tune in on their devices at 10:30 pm, and non-subscribers can watch the event on Apple’s official YouTube page. Alternatively, viewers can also watch the event via their web browsers by visiting the Apple website.

After the keynote speech by CEO Tim Cook, there will be further analysis of Apple’s vision and goals, providing a comprehensive understanding of the company’s direction.

