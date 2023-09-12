Viata de oras

Septembrie 12, 2023
Social Media Giant X introduce un nou buton Like înaintea evenimentului Wonderlust de la Apple

Social media giant X, formerly known as Twitter, has made updates to its Like button just in time for Apple’s highly anticipated Wonderlust event. The event is set to showcase top-of-the-line products, including the iPhone 15 series, the new Apple Watch series, and AirPods Pro with USB-C.

The modified Like button now splits into similar pieces before forming back into the familiar heart shape. This animation closely resembles the teaser video released by Apple for the Wonderlust event, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration between the two tech giants.

According to a report by Macrumors, the metal patterns displayed in Apple’s teaser video could hint at a switch to titanium material for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. It is worth noting that Apple has been utilizing these distinct Twitter-like animations since 2020, when it was first introduced during the ‘Time Flies’ event. Additionally, just like with WWDC 2023, Apple has incorporated a custom Twitter hashtag with their signature logo for the Wonderlust event.

Today’s Apple event is expected to unveil four new iPhone models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In response to EU regulations, Apple is rumored to be transitioning to USB Type-C with the iPhone 15 series. While standard iPhone 15 models may have limited charging speeds with Apple-certified cables exclusively, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will offer faster data transfer capabilities.

In addition to the iPhone lineup, Apple also plans to release updates to two of its watch lines, namely the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra. Furthermore, there are speculations about the implementation of USB-C charging for regular AirPods and AirPods Max in the future.

